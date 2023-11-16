An attendee of the recent popular Nigerian singer, Rema’s show has broken silence on being overwhelmed by fear.

On November 14th, Rema headlined an event at the prestigious O2 Arena where he gave an unforgettable performance.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner, started the show on the back of a black horse, followed by a ride at the back of a bat.

Speaking on her experience at the show, the attendee revealed that it was the scariest musical moment she had ever encountered.

She accused the singer of trying to capture the souls of her fans with his alleged demonic presentation, causing her to leave the show early.

In her words:

“No guys, I have no words for Rema’s concert. My fury is, all those stuff he was doing for fun or whatever was to lure us into the demonic shit he tried to do today. From when he started that chanting, I didn’t hear a damn thing he was saying. Even one girl I was talking to, she said the whole time, she felt possessed. I started praying; hell no; we had to leave early.”

Watch her speak below;