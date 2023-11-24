Popular Nigerian disc jockey and singer, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, faces severe mockery after misspelling the word assorted for ‘assaulted’.

The billionaire heiress, who recently made headlines on her 31st birthday gets people talking while fantasizing about a fancy trip.

DJ Cuppy had taken to her Twitter(X) page to state how amazing of an experience it is to have a delicacy of Jollof rice with assorted meat on a private jet.

Unfortunately, she misspelt assorted for ‘assaulted’, stirring mixed reactions online.

She wrote:

“Jollof on the Jet with Assaulted Meat 😍.”

Check out reactions trailing her post below:

DripxHalcy penned: “See person wey go Oxford.”

TheTifeFab_ said: “Small English wey we dey manage, you begin assault am.”

iKaptainKush opined: “Assaulted meat? Anyways, you get money so make I shut up. All the English I know, where he carry me reach.”

HalalAbdul_ noted: “If rich man pikin talk say nah assaulted meat nah assaulted meat. Poor man pikin no suppose Dey talk 😂.”

Ugochukwu_96 said: “Poor kids dey correct rich man pikin. How much your English don give you? 😂💔.”

Cheyih_Viktah wrote: “Florence, do another masters but this time in English. 🤝”