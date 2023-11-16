In Kaduna State’s Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, a troubling incident unfolded as the state police apprehended a resident of Madakiya village for the alleged murder of his father.

The suspect, identified as David Felix, a 20-year-old, shockingly admitted to the crime, claiming his father’s appearance in his dreams as a mysterious bird with a human face drove him to commit the horrific act.

He confessed to the gruesome deed, asserting that his father’s recurring presence in his dreams was menacing, portraying attempts to cause him harm.

This tragic event transpired on September 30, 2023. Subsequent to the arrest, during an interrogation session conducted at the State Police Command Headquarters, Felix not only acknowledged the crime but also expressed deep remorse for his actions.

The spokesperson for the command, Mansir Hassan, highlighted this distressing incident, shedding light on the surreal and alarming circumstances that led to such a devastating outcome within the family.