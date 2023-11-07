Nollywood is mourning the loss of yet another talented actor, Natty Bruce. His passing was shared on social media by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, a lecturer and journalist, through a Facebook post.

Although the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, Husseini confirmed the actor’s demise based on reliable sources.

He highlighted Natty Bruce’s vision for incorporating martial arts into Nollywood films and his efforts to produce a full-length martial arts movie before his untimely passing.

In bidding him farewell, Husseini wrote,

“I have just been reliably informed that the light has dimmed on foremost Nollywood’s ‘martial arts’ actor, Natty Bruce. The green belter was passionate about integrating Martial Arts into Nollywood movies. He also tried to produce a full-length Martial Art movie… Good night Oga Natty… bye bye Sir.”

