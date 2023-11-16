Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has advised BBNaija All-stars housemate, Soma Apex to take care of his girlfriend, Angel Smith.

She told Soma this when he came to her house recently to thank her for supporting him while he was on Big Brother Naija.

Recall that Soma was one of the cast in Funke’s popular Tv Series, Jenifa’s diary.

During his stay in the All-stars house, the thespian campaigned for him.

“Soma!!! My Guy. Pls

Vote for him to remain in the #BigBrotherNaijaAllStars house. Thanks” she had written.

Months after the show ended, Soma paid Funke a visit, bearing gifts, to appreciate her for supporting him while he was in the house.

In a viral video, the mother two, while collecting the gifts, made a request.

Funke Akindele asked Soma to take care of his girlfriend, Angel, who happens to be one of her favorite housemates.

“Take care of Angel, she’s our Angel.” She told him.

Watch the video below:

