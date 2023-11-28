Renowned singer-songwriter Teni has promised to turn two of her fortunate fans into millionaires before the year ends.

The gifted singer revealed this in a post on her official social media page, where she promised to look for the fortunate people who would benefit from her kind offer and turn them into millionaires this year.

She disclosed that she was motivated to perform the thoughtful deed because she was pleased with the reception her most recent album had received.

Teni wrote:

“BEFORE THE END OF THIS YEAR, ONE OF MY FANS OR MAYBE TWO WILL BECOME MILLIONAIRES!!!!!!!! SAVE THIS TWEET. I WILL FIND YOU AND CHANGE YOUR LIFE. MY ALBUM GOING CRAZZY, I DEY HAPPY LIKE THIS.”

See the post: