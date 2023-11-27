Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah, wrote a beautiful message to her husband on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed her deep love and appreciation for him, calling him her best friend, lover, and soulmate.

Amarachi Igidimbah is grateful for the joy and happiness that her husband brings into her life. She loves that he is kind, compassionate, and always there for her.

The mother of one promises to always be there for her husband and to protect him from pain and sadness.

She wrote;

“5yrs of knowing you , 2yrs of being your wife and yet everyday feels like you are toasting me 😍😃, Odogwu Dimaanu’m 👨‍💼👰‍♀️, My King 👑 , My best friend 👫, My father , Daddy Chime and his 11 siblings , My Gee , My lover , Husband material 1000000000000 yards , Man of the people , Nwoke Obioma , the kindest man on earth😍 , I feel so blessed and fulfilled to have you , Thank you for showing me that marraige is not a jail term 😃, thank you for letting me live my life to the fullest and letting me come first in every decision 😊🙏 , infact If I start to write or talk about how Good you are , it will seem as if I am bragging 😃 …….Today and every day of my life I cause everything that will bring you pain or sadness , and I bless everything that will bring you Joy 🙏 You are too good to be true my darling husband, if God decides to start blessing you according to the abundance of your heart , Elon musk go tear race 🤣 , So today I pray , Father pls protect and bless my Husband according to the abundance of his heart in Jesus name , Amen 🙏 ………..You are my Life best decision My love , HAPPY BIRTHDAY ODOGWU SULU UNO OKU DI PINO PINO @odogwuawka1 🔥❤️😘❤️💃💃

……………………..

PINONATION OYA LET’S CELEBRATE THIS VERY GOOD MAN BIKO , A word of prayer for him 😊🙏❤️

………………………….”

See below:

