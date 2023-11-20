Nollywood actress Sarah Martins warns women not to heed advice from strangers on social media, calling successful women “sexy.”

On her Instagram page, she expressed her disgust at women encouraging other women to rely only on men, saying that the only attractive woman in her opinion is a successful one.

She questioned how a responsible man could appreciate a woman’s contributions when all a woman had to offer was herself.

Sarah made it clear that the audience for her message is not the relationship guru Blessing CEO’s fans or followers. She also mentioned how the internet constantly misleads young people.

Her post reads: “The only woman I consider being sexy is a productive woman! All these ass high street Olosho women encouraging younger women to depend solely on men are sick!!

“How can a responsible man ask you what you bring to the table and you open your preeq-sucking mouth to say “I am the table”??? Students of Blessing CEO avoid this post!”

Captioning the post, she wrote: “This internet is steadily misleading young folks! There’s dignity, honor, and respect in genuinely hustling (not with your kpekus) to make a name for yourself!!!!

Stop listening to failed women who have refused to learn from their mistakes and do better! Aspire to be more!!!”.

SEE POST: