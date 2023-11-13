Analysis of basketball matches allows you to significantly increase your chances of winning when placing bets with bookmakers. Understanding how you can assess the odds and choose the better option is essential. Many factors influence the game’s outcome, some of which are obvious. However, sometimes, little things can tip the scales in one direction. Let’s find out what you need to consider to make a winning bet.

Analysis in Basketball

Correct analysis is the key to a successful bet, allowing you to make good money. To make betting even more profitable, check Merrybet bonuses for loyal customers so you don’t miss out on a great offer. Before betting on any basketball match, we initially think about which of the opponents is stronger. To do this, you need to analyze several factors.

You understand that analyzing the strength of your opponents is needed to choose the most passable outcome with high odds of making a profit. We can bet on the apparent favorites as much as we want, focusing on the odds received from the bookmaker, but this approach will bring nothing but draining all the funds in the account.

Let’s move on to the criteria by which the strength of a team is determined. The main ones:

The form of the opponents. You must compare the statistics of each team’s last 5–10 matches. Consider the number of wins as well as losses. Of course, if a team beats its opponents much more often, the better shape it is.

Information about the match itself. Before the game, you need to review the lineups and pay attention to the absence of key players. For example, if one opponent does not have one player from the main squad on the floor, this can already serve as an alarm bell. Well, if there are not two key players on the court at once, then the team’s strength is noticeably reduced compared to the opponent.

Statistics of head-to-head confrontations. In sports, the expression “inconvenient opponent” is often used. Indeed, one team that ranks above its opponent year after year can lose to that opponent. Such trends can occur in home or away matches, which also seriously affects the strength of opponents.

These factors are always vital to determining the strength of a basketball team in a particular match. You can add motivation to this list. It’s no secret that in some games, even the clear favorite loses with a crushing score because there is no point in winning the match.

Non-Obvious Factors

After analyzing the main factors, pay attention to the secondary patterns that significantly influence the correct analysis of the outcome of the match:

A team’s devastating loss in a previous game usually motivates it to prevent this from happening again.

A crushing victory is also not repeated often (it can be more modest, or the team loses altogether).

A bad result on another team’s site encourages you to play well at home.

The home ground often plays a significant role since sometimes the guests must get used to new conditions for a long time and face loud resistance from the hosts’ fans. In addition, sometimes referees want to avoid putting up with the role of an outside observer, so they actively interfere in the game, seriously influencing its course with their actions or decisions.

Basketball Match Analysis Algorithm

Basketball in Nigeria is growing rapidly, so you can bet on local teams that you know well. Now, let’s collect all the above recommendations and create step-by-step instructions for predicting the result of a basketball match. Consider the scenario where Team A hosts Team B at home.

Study the composition of the teams and their readiness to play. Analyze the load by the number of games played. The workload for both teams was light. Analyze the playing styles of each team and compare statistics on shots, rebounds, turnovers, and free throws. There is no clear leader. Track Team A’s last ten home matches and see over 100 points in each. Evaluate Team B’s last ten away matches and see a deterioration in statistics in the previous three games. Note that this started after player N was injured. Conclude that the absence of this player will again affect the result of team B. Besides, team A, strong in attack and defense, definitely needs a victory to rise in the standings. In such a game, the most likely result is 110-99, meaning you can make a successful over/under bet.

Of course, the accuracy of the prediction depends on your ability to work with information, but in general, such analysis increases the chances of success.

Conclusion

Remember that the more carefully you analyze the match, the greater your chances of making a profit. So, this parameter should always be considered, so take advantage of this step. You can practice in various matches to improve your skills because, with experience, your skills will grow.