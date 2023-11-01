Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is celebrating her son, Xavier Jegede-Fawole, on his 5th birthday today, November 1, 2023.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share a series of adorable photos of her son, along with a heartfelt message.

Sharing the birthday photos, Yvonne Jegede described her son as her sonshine, the most perfect child and all she can ever ask for.

The thespian revealed that she is proud to have him as her child.

In her words;

“Happy 5th birthday to my sonshine @xavierjegede. There’s a whole lot to say, WOW my heart leaps for you, the most perfect child and all I can ask for.

Continue to grow and shine bright for the world to see, nobody can dim your light.

5years out of my existence and I barely remember what it was like before you came. I’m so proud to have you as my child, love you forever and always @xavierjegede”

See below:

