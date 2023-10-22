A Nigerian man who recently set out on a five-day marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt in with the goal of breaking the Guinness World Record has reportedly ended up in the hospital.

In a Facebook post accompanied by a caption from “Wene Port Harcourt,” he is seen lying in a hospital bed receiving treatment.

He wrote: “Unimaginable pain. I give everything time, distance? Time. Scars? Time. Disbelief? Still, time. Until then, Wene is home!”

A few days ago, it was reported that the plan of the aforementioned Nigerian man to break the Guinness World Record as he allegedly set out from Lekki Toll gate in Lagos to the Rivers State government house.

A post shared on his Facebook page on October 21 confirmed the completion of the 5-day marathon walk as he finally arrived in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Record has yet to release a statement or react to the completion of the 5-day marathon by the Nigerian man.

In reaction to his hospital photos, well-wishers have flooded the comment section of his page to send their best wishes.

See some reactions below:

Mhiz Gifty: “Quick recovery.”

Comr Wosu Moses Victor: “Congratulations brother, all the doubting thomas will soon. congratulate you. I wish you quick recovery.”

Debby Prettyoroma: “Quick recovery wene…..God’s healing hands is upon u my luv.”

Gogo Minini: “Quickest recovery wene. You are a great guy.”

Leo Mayunk: “God has taken control of ur health already. Amen.”

Amara Glory: “Quick recovery bro.”

Umereoma Goodness: “You will be fine our winner.”

Azeruba Chimene Ihunwo: “You will be fine. The most important thing is that the goal has been achieved.”

Mimi Promise: “Your pains has indeed pave way for you, be strong, and receive quick recovery.”

See his post below;