Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan recently took to her Instagram story to shed light on the prevalence of witchcraft in Edo State while also addressing her past relationship.

She bravely shared her traumatic experiences, recounting instances where her ex-partner physically assaulted her, engaged in unsettling actions while she slept, and allegedly used enchantments to hinder her from moving on.

Cynthia expressed her initial reluctance to speak out but felt compelled after her ex-partner’s recent actions.

She vehemently cursed him, expressing her frustration and anguish, stating that he wouldn’t find peace or happiness and that he wouldn’t escape accountability for wasting her time.

She described this experience as the most challenging ordeal she has faced in her entire life.