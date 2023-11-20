Budding Nigerian singer, Shallipopi opens up on his first ever show while struggling to get accommodation after relocating to Lagos.

During a recent episode on the Zero Conditions podcast, the ‘Elon musk’ hitmaker talked about his experiences within the music industry.

Shallipopi spoke on the challenges he faced in the early stages of his career and the triumphs, he revealed that most people he depended on in Lagos turned their back on him.

Speaking on his first show performance in Port Harcourt, Shallipopi said he received a payment of 50,000 Naira, an amount he embraced with enthusiasm, given that it marked the beginning of his musical performances.

In his words:

“When I got to Lagos, I was looking for who to stay with; I wasn’t lost but couldn’t find anyone. Eventually, I found somebody and told them I would only stay for four days; I dey try corner them. After four days, I got a show in Port Harcourt for N50K. I never meet any distribution company, I was doing everything with my phone,”

