BBNaija star, Omashola Oburoh has shared a heartwarming video of his two-year-old son, Eyitemi, receiving his Nigerian passport.

In the video, Eyitemi could be seen proudly holding both his South African and newly acquired Nigerian passports, his face beaming with excitement.

He was later captured dancing and jumping around with joy, clearly thrilled to have two passports that represent his dual heritage.

Sharing the video on Eyitemi’s Instagram page, the caption from his parents reads, “I am so excited the only problem now is which country am I taking to the World Cup 😩.”

Omashola, who has been documenting Eyitemi’s life on social media since his birth, playfully teased his son in the comments, jokingly saying that he would not have to deal with the same “shege” (difficulty) at the airport that he has experienced in the past.

“That’s the coco, you no go see shege for airport like your papa in the past 😂😂😂.” he wrote.

He also reposted the video with the caption: “He just got his naija passport and his happy, this pikin no know wetin dey wait for am.”

