AY Makun, a well-known stand-up comedian, has responded to allegations made against him by the controversial afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti.

Seun Kuti accused AY of making jokes about him and his daughter and throwing a party when AY’s house caught fire earlier this year.

In his video response, AY clarified that he never referred to Seun Kuti’s daughter as a dog and explained that he often uses trending topics for his jokes.

He mentioned that the video Seun referred to was a skit where he used the Hilda Baci dog-eating controversy as material.

AY also subtly alluded to Seun Kuti’s father, Fela, who used to mock politicians as a way of creating content, suggesting that his comedic style was influenced by the late artist’s approach.

