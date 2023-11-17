Bolanle Olukani, a renowned media personality, has explained how being a woman is tough as women have be constantly aware of her surroundings.

Bolanle noted that men do not understand how women have to be at an alert at all times.

She said she is always aware of her surrounding. She always turns around to check if she’s being followed by anyone whenever she is walking into her hotel room.

Bolanle added that when a craftsman comes to her house to fix something, she always positions at the nearest exit as it’s part of the reality of having to protect herself.

In her words:

“Being a woman is tough. I don’t think men actually understand that we live in a constant state of alertness. I am always aware of my surrounding. When I’m walking to my hotel room, I turn around to check that no one is following me. If an artisan comes to my house to fix something, I always I am close to the door and not in a position where I can’t run if need be. I often will pretend there is someone else in the house by calling out someone’s name like “oh the plumber is here.” It’s part of the reality of having to protect yourself. Because you just don’t know. 1 out of 3 women have been sexually assaulted or physically abused. That’s a heartbreaking statistic. Not sure why so many men (if 1 out of 3 women are abused, does this mean 1 out of 3 men are abusers?) think they should power over someone else’s body. I will never understand it.”