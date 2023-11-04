A Nigerian lady has stirred a debate by expressing her reluctance to consider marriage with a partner earning a monthly salary of N70K .

In a vox pop video conducted by @kikiotolu, the lady firmly stated that a man earning N70K per month would not be able to meet her financial needs.

She emphasized that such an income would not suffice to support the relationship, especially since she herself earns the same amount.

Her facial expression clearly conveyed her conviction that this amount fell short of her expectations when asked to explain her choice.

In response to the video, many Nigerians suggested that she might be setting unrealistic standards, noting that many men did not earn that much when they got married.

