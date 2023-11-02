Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has revealed why she keeps her money and love life away from social media.

In a now deleted post on her social media page, the screen star, fondly called Badosky says there are two key things she doesn’t share on social media.

She claims that the reason she doesn’t post about her wealth or her lover is because she lacks both. Eniola is subtly implying that she isn’t as wealthy as she seems on social media and that she is unmarried.

“Two things I don’t post on social media.

My boyfriend and money.

Not that I don’t want to show but I don’t have them”.

Many took to the comment section to poke fun at her, advising her to marry the President, since she is his number one supporter.

Tommie wrote, “Fate Tinubu now

Brown Shugar wrote, “Money dey, no dey lie. Eyin Lokan now

Gins Ginaa wrote, “Na only filter you get to filter the living daylight out of your pictures

Njide Kaah wrote, “How do you intend to get BF when u carry Jagaban for head”.