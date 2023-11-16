Nollywood actress and producer Yetunde Barnabas celebrated her husband, Olayinka Peter, as he marks his birthday today.

She posted beautiful photos of him on her Instagram, expressing heartfelt wishes and prayers.

She prayed for his continued reign as a king and for him to reach incredible heights. Referring to him as her dowry prayer, Baby Daddy, best friend, and forever crush, the former Miss Pepeye showered him with love and appreciation.

In her Instagram caption,she wrote;

“Happy birthday to my DOWRY PAYER. Happy birthday to my BABY DADDY Happy birthday to my BEST FRIEND Happy birthday to my ZADDY Happy birthday to my KING Happy Birthday to my HUSBAND MAN Happy birthday to my WORLD Happy birthday to my WORLD Best Happy birthday to my FOREVER CRUSH Happy birthday to my NO 1 Fan Happy birthday to my FOREVER & A DAY Thank you for coming into my life and given it meaning, thank you for your Love Thank you for loving me wholeheartedly GOD will continue to bless Youth World will celebrate you Forever You ll reign as a KING that you are GOD will continue to elevate you beyond your Imagination You will continue to excel in all you do May the GRACE OF THE LORD continue to be with you.I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABA BE MI.”

