Rising Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck recently engaged in a social media spat with senior colleague CDQ.

The disagreement stemmed from CDQ expressing his lack of appreciation for Odumodu’s musical style during an interview.

In response, Odumodu swiftly presented chat evidence showcasing CDQ’s previous positive remarks about his music.

Despite this, CDQ stood by his initial opinion, clarifying that while he appreciated the sound, he didn’t resonate with the lyrics.

Putting an end to the ongoing dispute, Odumodu Blvck emphasized that there’s no competition between them, asserting a desire to focus on providing for their families rather than engaging in rivalry.

We are yet to hear anything from CDQ but one things sure,the response is going to be hot.

