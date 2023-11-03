The brother of the ex governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has accused record producer Samklef of stealing both money and property from him.

Isaac Fayose stated in a post on his Instagram page that the crooner of “Molowo Noni” had stolen N1.3 million along with his laptop before making his way to the United States of America.

If Samklef returns back to Nigeria, he promised to put him in jail.

He penned, “You stole my laptop and ran away with my 1.3 million naira, @Samklef. “Ole [thief] nah ole. Anytime you enter Naija nah Kirikiri (prison), straight.”

Isaac Fayose made this charge a few days after Samklef publicly criticized Davido for not paying his debt and humiliated him online.

Davido was given a 24-hour ultimatum by Samklef to pay the young man. He said that he had attempted to resolve the matter with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, but to no effect.