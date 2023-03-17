TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has called out MC Oluomo for his behavior during this period of election. 

He made a video calling MC Oluomo an illiterate as he mentioned that anybody clapping for him now should be careful. In his words: 

“Whoever that is clapping for MC Oluomo now, whoever that is clapping for him, I want you to remember, if he’s working for you today, anti-democratic forces, if they are working for you today, tomorrow it might not work for you. So be careful what you clap for, be careful what you celebrate. MC Oluomo I think your illiteracy is disturbing you…”

Netizens agreed with him as some of the comments read: 

iamkingdinero1:

“Ah swear, he’s doing too much nOnsense behaving like say na SUG President election”

babatundedamilola954:

“How come common agbero dey involve for political activities?? Not even a politician 000 God why”

See full video here:

 

