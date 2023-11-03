Renowned Nigerian stand-up comedian and Nollywood actor, Ayodele Makun, appears to be taking a detour from his comedic career as he ventures into music, even taking a swipe at Seun Kuti.

Ayo Makun shared a video online where he participated in a musical challenge by Goya Mentor.

In the video, he emphasized his qualities as a boss, aligning with the song’s lyrics. Ay highlighted the reasons why he sees himself as a boss, underlining his successful shows that continue to make waves.

In his caption, Ayo Makun cheekily dissed Seun Kuti for his past offense at Ay’s comedy, suggesting that he’s trying music as an alternative since his humor often stirred controversy.

He wrote,

“Offending people with comedy has become too much. So, I decided to jump on @goya_menor Don Dada challenge that has been flooding my timeline. At least, let me show you guys my rap skills.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;