Actor Jim Iyke shared that if a woman watches movies alone with him, she must be intelligent enough to know he might feel sexually attracted to her.

He explained this after discussing the phrase “Netflix and Chill” during a conversation.

Jim emphasized that for a woman staying overnight at his place, she must meet specific criteria. He boasted about his high intelligence quotient (IQ), stating that a woman must be exceptionally smart for him not to have sexual thoughts when watching movies together.

He expressed, “You better be super smart for me not to think sexually when you spend the whole night watching movies with me.”

Additionally, Jim suggested that the woman should have chosen to watch movies at her place or go to the cinema instead of coming over to his residence.

