Korra Obidi, a popular Nigerian dancer, has revealed that she is married again for the second time to her secret lover.

She made the announcement via her verified Facebook page a few hours ago,.

This comes more than one year after her messy divorce from her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

In a viral video, Korra Obidi announced that she has gotten married for the second time.

The singer revealed that the reason she is leaving the face of her husband anonymous to the online community is because netizens destroyed her first marriage and she won’t let that happen again.

Obidi and Justin Dean have 2 children together. The couple had a messy divorced months ago with her ex-husband demanding spousal support after the split.

Obidi’s new marriage comes as a surprise to many, as she had previously stated that she was taking a break from relationship.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “I’m Definitely In My Chapter Of Fulfilment” Actress, Liz Da Silva Grateful As She Marks 45th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos