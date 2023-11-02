Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was has fired back at an overzealous netizen who brought up her leaked lewd video from a few weeks ago.

The curvy Nollywood actress, had posted several pictures of herself working out at the gym while complimenting herself on her timeless appearance.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “Sweet sixteen.”

One Instagram user’s remark in particular stuck out because of how direct it seemed.

“Your son will see the videos in 30 years to come. How far about that guy on top of u in that videos?” asked the user @globalinternationalcompany87.

Moyo Lawal responded to the remark, refusing to allow the remarks affect her.

She wrote: “So what if my son sees it? I will definitely be raising an educated well behaved man not an animal.”

See other reactions below;

@iamafefe wrote: “Na wa oo… so we’ve all moved on from the ST like nothing happened ? Hmmmm.”

hush0814878 wrote: “Only thing way day vex me be say that guy no sabi knack 😂😂.”

iamseazy_ wrote: “Sweet sixteen kee 😂😂😂 you Dey make me remember sha 😂.”

igetemidayo866 wrote: “Na u release that sextape , I de very sure, U are all about sexuality and sex.”