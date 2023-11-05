Ayra Starr, a popular singer and songwriter, blows hot as she heavily criticizes men who hype her songs while mocking her for wearing skimpy dresses.

The talented singer-songwriter celebrated the turnout at her Stockholm show, thanking fans for their love and support.

“Stockholm has set the bar so high !!!! Thank you for giving me all the energy I needed !! See you next year 🤭,” she tweeted on her page.



While commending her, one netizen had flawed her dress, adding that her stylist should learn to do better.

“Congratulations on your amazing performance. But I must add that your skirts are becoming shorter and shorter because the day. Your stylist should do better

Hope this helps 💡,” one netizen wrote.

This incensed the singer and she went on a roll, blasting men for their comments. She informed them that they are not the target audience of her music and all she does is for the girls.

“A bunch of useless men in my CS telling me what to wear and what I shouldn’t , shey e ni ise ni ? MF clout chasers

Like I said everything I do is for the girlies and 🫳🏾🫳🏾 stay the fuck away you are not the target audience! Disgusting

Btw I don’t care at all , I’m just pointing out how stupid they look from here incase they’re not aware 🤭,” she wrote.

