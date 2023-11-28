Veteran Nollywood actor, Alex Usifo’s daughter, Sarah Usifo has celebrated her parents as they mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Twitter page, the young lady posted beautiful photos of her parents.

In her caption, Alex Usifo’s daughter expressed her admiration for the couple’s enduring love and happiness.

She believes that her parents are the most lovey-dovey couple she knows.

The event manager hopes for them to continue experiencing love, peace, happiness, and togetherness for many years to come.

Sarah tweeted:

“Happy 30th anniversary to my sweet parents! 30 years after, and you’re still the most lovey dovey couple I know! More years filled with love, peace, happiness and togetherness ❤️”

See below:

