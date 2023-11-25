Reality TV star and Nigerian actor, Tobi Bakre, captured hearts with his effusive praise for his daughter’s beauty, declaring that she outshines the combined beauty of 10 angels.

In a recent video titled “I don wound o! Dem don wound me. My heart no dey my body again.

Iya MK always getting the best moments,” the actor stood beside his daughter, showering her with affectionate compliments.

In the video, Bakre could be heard expressing phrases like “you’re too fine,” “make 10 angels gather, you fine pass them,” and “you’re beautiful.”

His heartfelt words in the video swiftly garnered attention, sparking reactions from numerous individuals in the comment section.

