Three inmates have escaped from the Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre located in the Ogun State of Nigeria. The escapees reportedly scaled the prison fence and fled the facility.

The escaped inmates include Hammed Adeboyejo, convicted for armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande, convicted for murder, and Aliu Oguntona, sentenced for sexual offenses.

The incident occurred approximately three days ago, and authorities have been on the lookout since then. Despite the escape, the correctional center didn’t raise an alarm immediately.

Mr. Victor Oyeleke, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, confirmed the incident. He stated that the escape took place around 3:00 am on a Saturday morning.

Oyeleke assured that efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the escapees, mentioning that they have the biometrics of the inmates and contact details of their families.

He also mentioned that collaboration with other agencies is ongoing to ensure their swift apprehension and return to custody.