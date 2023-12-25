Renowned Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has said that she will not respect a man if he is incapable of providing and protecting her.

Ini Edo stated this while speaking with media personality Toke Makinwa, on the about the qualities she looks out for in a man.

According to her, a man is designed to be the head of the family but if he can’t protect his family then she cannot be in a relationship with him.

In her words:

“Based on my upbringing and how I see life, a man is designed to be the head of the home, as well as the one who protects the family and takes care of them.

“If a man cannot give me that protective energy that allows me to respect him, I cannot be in a relationship with him. It is not always about money, but how he can manage the people and situations around him.

“Some men are threatened by women’s strength and do not want to see their women successful, so that she can do all the basic things that we grew up to believe are expected of women. So, when a woman gets too powerful, it feels like she is competing with their egos, or whatever it is that makes them masculine.”