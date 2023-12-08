Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has showered blessings upon the newborn son of fellow artist Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed.

The minister had paid the couple a visit in their home.

Sharing photos from the visit, Nathaniel Bassey expressed his elation at the arrival of Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed’s son, proclaiming him to be “a prophetic child, crowned with grace and glory.”

He expressed his sincere happiness for the Blessed family and acknowledges their new roles as parents.

“What a Joy ! This bundle of Joy, and expression of God’s glory in the BLESSED family ! Indeed SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE @mercychinwo & @theofficialblessed ! What a prophetic child ! Baby Charis. Crowned with grace and glory. Congratulations to my brother and sister !

Can I also prophesy that those trusting God for such a testimony will shout for joy soon, in Jesus’ name.” He wrote.

Mercy Chinwo, touched by Bassey’s heartfelt words, responded in the comments section:

“Thank you sir @nathanielblow for the honour💃💃baby @charisnblessed says thank you 💃we are grateful🙏🙏💃💃”

