Gunmen abducted retired ECWA Church pastor, Rev. Filibus Bamai, from his home in Moro’a Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The assailants, demanding a ransom of N1 million, took the clergyman, who had recently retired at 65, leaving him in just his boxers. His wife was also subjected to violence, suffering injuries in the process.

Originally, the abductors sought N5 million but reduced the ransom to N1 million by Monday.

Currently, around N300,000 has been raised towards the ransom. The situation has prompted a call for heightened security measures in the area to safeguard residents.

This incident adds to the escalating trend of kidnappings, especially in rural regions, exploiting inadequate security conditions.

Just recently, a farmer and his wife were abducted in Pari village, underscoring the vulnerability of these communities to such criminal activities.