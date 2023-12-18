The Police Minister recently provided an update on the investigation into the tragic death of Kiernan Jarryd, popularly known as AKA.

In February, the renowned hip-hop musician was fatally shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, South Africa.

The Minister disclosed in an interview on Metro FM with Faith Mangope that several individuals recognized as close associates of the late AKA had been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Additionally, he mentioned that the police managed to locate the getaway car and the weapon used on the day of the unfortunate incident.

In his words,