The Police Minister recently provided an update on the investigation into the tragic death of Kiernan Jarryd, popularly known as AKA.
In February, the renowned hip-hop musician was fatally shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, South Africa.
The Minister disclosed in an interview on Metro FM with Faith Mangope that several individuals recognized as close associates of the late AKA had been apprehended in connection with the murder.
Additionally, he mentioned that the police managed to locate the getaway car and the weapon used on the day of the unfortunate incident.
In his words,
“We have found the getaway car, the gun has been found. They have found two people who I know for sure are kept safe because they know very well what happened on the particular day, who have given information for the police to get the gun, for the police to get the car.”
“Those things are in the hands of the police as we speak. We know who we are chasing. And those two guys must be kept very safe because they know what happened on that day, and even beyond what happened, [they know] about the networks that led to the unfortunate murder of AKA.”
