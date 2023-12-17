South Africa’s Police minister, Bheki Cele, has given an update on ongoing investigations into the death of popular rapper, Kiernan Jarryd also known as AKA.

Theinfong recalls that Superstar rapper was shot dead on February 10 this year outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, South Africa.

The minister, while speaking with Faith Mangope on Metro FM, said some of the suspects have been arrested and were found to be close associates of the late AKA.

He said;

“We have found the getaway car, the gun has been found. They have found two people who I know for sure are kept safe because they know very well what happened on the particular day, who have given information for the police to get the gun, for the police to get the car.

“Those things are in the hands of the police as we speak. We know who we are chasing. And those two guys must be kept very safe because they know what happened on that day, and even beyond what happened, [they know] about the networks that led to the unfortunate murder of AKA.”

“Those people … some of them were hired. Some of those people were close associates.”