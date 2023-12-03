Veteran Nigerian singer, Darey Art-Alade, has urged Afrobeats musicians to be cautious about being used and dumped as the genre is enjoying global prominence.

The ‘Not the girl’ crooner, in a recent interview advised Nigerian creatives to attract foreign investments with the attention they are enjoying at the moment as he is concerned that foreigners may exploit the current wave.

He stressed the need for entertainers to invest back home in infrastructure and the numerous talents.

In his words:

“The growth of afrobeats right now is incredible. It is a fantastic time to be alive. I am really happy and proud, but I am also concerned, because if we are not careful, they will use and dump us. We have to come back home, and invest in our people and infrastructure.

“We have to use the attention we are enjoying right now to attract foreign investments, and build things that will outlive this current generation. It is not just about the hype we are getting right now; we can build a pipeline where creatives can be churned out and equipped with the right resources. For this hype not be a flash in the pan, we have to sustain it and keep feeding the world with our infectious energy.”

