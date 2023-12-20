Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed a man in Kwalfada village, Zamfara State, for refusing to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to one of the bandits.

According to a resident, Usman Magaji, the father declined the proposal and married his daughter to another villager, ignoring the bandit’s request.

Following the marriage, the bandits attacked the village, murdering the girl’s father.

They then demanded the newlywed husband divorce his wife, threatening him with death if he didn’t comply. Fearing for his life, he divorced her, allowing the bandit to marry her and take her into the forest.

Magaji highlighted the prolonged terror the bandits have inflicted on the community, mentioning their imposition of levies, including a recent payment of N4 million, which greatly affected the villagers.

As of the report, there had been no statement from the State police command’s spokesman, Yazid Abdulahi, regarding the incident.