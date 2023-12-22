Bandits struck Gana Ropp village in Plateau State, resulting in the tragic death of a 19-year-old, Jude Nicodemus, and causing severe injuries to two others on Wednesday.

According to Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), the attack occurred around 8:00 pm that night.

Tengwong highlighted this incident as part of a series of unprovoked attacks across Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, and Mangu, forewarning of escalated hostilities during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Expressing concern, Tengwong urged heightened security efforts, particularly from Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), under Maj. Gen. A. E Abdulsalam’s command, to counter terrorism resurgence.

He emphasized the need to eliminate terrorist elements reportedly situated in the hills of Were in Ropp, Barkin Ladi LGA, and other areas of Plateau.

The Berom Youth Movement acknowledged Sector 4 Commander Col. US Abdulsallam’s swift response, which prevented further harm. They extended sympathies to bereaved families and advised the public to remain vigilant during the festive season.