BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Soma Apex showered his mother, Ayama Stella, with love and appreciation on her birthday.

The reality star took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance throughout his life.

In a heartwarming tribute, Soma Apex acknowledged the profound impact his mother has had on him, describing her as his “number one supporter” and a constant source of strength.

He playfully thanked her for contributing “half of the great genes” he possesses.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to this beauty that I call mother,” Soma Apex wrote. “Being birthed by you has been a blessing. Thank you for your guidance, prayers, love, and for always being my number one supporter. Also, thank you for half of the great genes I have 😂 You are blessed forever and I love you, my star💫 ❤️❤️❤️”

