The General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that running for presidency in Nigeria is like a demotion for him.

Oyedepo made this known during the impartation service of the just concluded Shiloh 2023, themed ‘Redeemed to flourish in hard times’.

While preaching, he disclosed that he already saw himself on top of nations, stressing that it would be a demotion for him if called to be Nigeria’s president.

He said:

“When I said it would be like demotion if I am called to be Nigeria’s president because I see myself on top of nations from scripture. “The spirit of faith is action-driven, and its strength is your inner man. The day I saw God’s agenda for my life, I moved. “If I go to be with God today, you will be surprised that nations will converge here.”