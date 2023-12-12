An Instagram blogger has gone online to allege that the businessman Dilly Umenyiora allegedly divorced his wife Fifi after she cheated on him with another man.

Recall that it revealed that Dilly had posted on his Instagram page, announcing the dissolution of his 15-year marriage to Fifi Umneyiora.

Dilly Umenyiora revealed in an Instagram post that he thought it appropriate to publicly announce that his marriage has failed after dating his wife for 17 years and being together as a married couple for 15 years.

She stated in a post seen on Cutie Juls’ page that Dilly’s wife began cheating because his business became disorganized.

Four blocks from their house, the blogger claimed Dilly caught his wife having an affair with a married man.

In her words, “So it turned out to be that business got a bit messy for Dilly but that’s a gist for another day.

Their divorce: Dilly caught Fifi red-handed cheating with a married man who lives four houses away from their matrimonial home in Lagos.

Fast forward, Dilly seized Fifi’s phone and while going through it, he found out she had another boyfriend whom she’d been exchanging nu.des with.”