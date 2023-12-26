Popular Billionaire business tycoon, BLord has warmed the heart of Nigerians after he gave his whole village 1200 bags of rice and 4 cows for Christmas.

It was gathered that the businessman travelled home to Anambra in style to celebrate Christmas with his village.

The villagers were very happy when BLord gave them even more Christmas gifts than they expected.

The cryptocurrency expert gave out 1200 bags of rice ot individuals along with 4 cows with which to celebrate Christmas.

His act of kindness has warned the heart of Nigerian who took to social media to praise him.

@Inno4Chi wrote: “You’ll find this happening in most Igbo communities this period.”

@Its_Unchained wrote: “He’s at Ease with his people…. He doesn’t need Security to get across to them… Even kids were playing in his compound as he let them in… That’s greatness right there”

@akinyemi_ramon wrote: :Wetyn individual dy do na hin go make you know say our government fit do all those things way we want they no just want do am”

@mackayoflife wrote: “How many politicians house can the people of their community enter like this?”

Watch video below …

Billionaire business mogul, Blord gives out 1,200 bags of rice and 4 cows to his entire village for Christmas pic.twitter.com/6jJyRZGVxn — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) December 25, 2023

