The Zone 2 Police Command, covering Lagos and Ogun states, recently apprehended three individuals in possession of two human hearts.

This discovery unfolded during a search conducted at a suspect’s residence in the Oke-Ola area of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. SP Tunni Ayuba, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, disclosed this unsettling revelation in Lagos, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Upon interrogation, one suspect revealed having paid N50,000 to procure the human hearts, implicating another individual in the process.

The second suspect identified the third person as the source of the human organs, setting off an ongoing investigation.

The two suspected human hearts have been sent to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for thorough examination.