The car dealer for well-known singer Burna Boy has subtly acknowledged that he was the one who gave his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don the Rolls Royce Cullinan as a birthday present.

Recall that on December 14, the day after her 32nd birthday, the British rapper was presented with a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Some people on the internet claimed that the African Giant, with whom she had dated and broken up with, had given her the car as a gift.

Anani Bertin, Burna Boy’s car dealer, posted a video of Stefflon Don having fun in her new car on his Instagram page, @deejay_m_zi.

Telling Burna Boy that he doesn’t need to explain, he tagged him.

On his Twitter page, Burna Boy’s aide made a simple statement stating that the news is authentic. Netizens have determined that the Rolls is “it” in this situation.

SEE POST: