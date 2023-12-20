Grammy nominated Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat artist globally to his followers, surpassing colleagues, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema.

Davido took to the micro blogging platform Twitter X to share three(3) charts. In one, he emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat artist globally for 2023.

The second chart highlighted his music as the most streamed songs worldwide for the year 2023.

The singer’s timeless album also emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat album globally.

He shared the news with the caption ‘Hat Trick.’

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the unavailable hitmaker.

See reactions below:

@_egungunn: “Davido is the Messi of Nigerian Music. 3 Grammy incoming.”

@Divinegraces2: “Wetin come be HAT TRICK for here now? Because they write your name for number 1?.”

@abazwhyllzz: “The greatest afrobeat artist in the world. Haters can hate,potatoes can potate. But they won’t change anything.”

@iamkeyzeeto: “Biggest Afro pop start in nigeria ATM NO OTHER COME CLOSE. O01 for a reason.”

@mafia3O: “This for only songs and projects that were released in 2023 without adding anything from 2022.”

See post below: