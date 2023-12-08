A photo of Grammy Award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, and Wizkid’s partner Jada P has surfaced online, sparking a wide range of reactions.

The photo, which is currently trending on social media shows Burna Boy and Wizkid’s manager, Jada P meeting at an event.

Both of them displayed affection as they warmly greeted each other, setting the stage for a media frenzy with Jada P’s hand on Burnaboy’s arm.

See photo below:

Check out reactions trailing the photo below:

One @Omah_sila wrote: “Him and wiz relationship go soon end.”

@Emmyifeoluwa13 wrote: “Ahhh,make machala catch u,you go explain tire.”

@RichDakvng wrote: “Nothing will happen!! We know what he’s.”

@Mansaah_Musa wrote: “If to say na Davido dem spot with Jada, I for say make Wizkid guard his territory very well. But since na burna, no problem because burna no dey Sabi pull babes.”

@Realsamosky0 wrote: “Jada na for the street.”

@EbisikeIj wrote: “So they can’t be cordial again?”