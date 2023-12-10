Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has reportedly sold out the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

In a couple of social media videos, the Nigerian singer can be seen with thousands of ecstatic fans in what appears to be a fully filled arena, with lights flashing everywhere.

At the arena, the logo of Mercedes Benz could be clearly seen on the roofing of the said area, proof that he indeed performed at the event.

In reaction to the sold-out arena, different media handles announced a new record set by Burna Boy for being the first African artiste to do such.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy made history last night as he became the first African artiste to sell out the Mercedes Benz Arena in Germany 🇩🇪👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/916E0jtbeI — AQT Entertainment (@aqtent_) December 10, 2023

Burna Boy “If I’m lying “ live performance at his sold out arena in Germany is all the positivity you needed to start your day. Here you have it., you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/1dhGMgb8hA — Wîñço (@Winco_3) December 10, 2023

As crazy as it may seem 🤯 Here is Burna Boy tonight at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin,Germany as the First African artist in history of mankind to attempt the venue! 🇩🇪🏟️. Man is the one actually taking afrobeat globally 😤🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/D8SdTeuBcx — BIG 7 (@Big7Record) December 9, 2023