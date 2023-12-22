Grammy award-winning Afrobeats superstar singer and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has reportedly splashed $700k on a brand new Ferrari 812 GTS.

A social media user, @Big7Record, posted an image of the multimillion naira car with the caption “OGG new Ferrari.”

Burna Boy, fondly called ‘Odogwu’ in the music industry, was revealed by an unidentified aide of the singer in Lagos, Nigeria, during the welcome of American artist Roddy Rich, a rapper.

Roddy Rich, who has been seen at various events alongside the self-acclaimed African Giant, was invited to Lagos by the Nigerian singer and he has given hints at the possibility of purchasing a mansion of his own in Lagos due to his affection for the city.