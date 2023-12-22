Famous singer, Burna Boy has demonstrated his humanity by visiting his neighbor’s daughter, whose mother is ill, to ensure her safety.

A fan of his, @benny7gg, shared the video on Twitter and praised his actions.

Burna Boy can be seen conversing with the young girl from across the fence in the video.

He asked her how she was doing and where she was at the time he was speaking to her because her mother is sick.

Burna Boy told the neighbor’s daughter that her mother was in the house, and he wished her a speedy recovery.

Numerous fans were moved by this exchange and expressed their feelings in the comments.

See some reactions below

@rosey_yak said: “Rich man pikin dey see burna boy every morning😭😞”

@BurnaboyworldHQ wrote: “Such a kind hearted man❤️❤️”

@LB0025 said: “No b everything good about this guy u go see for internet na in downfall dem Dey always want but God pass them ❤️”

@upboysavage stated: “I love Burna but why e carry cameraman along”

@PuppatiyaPtst added: “Funny thing is I know for a fact this guy is an absolute sweetheart”

@yusufabayomi12 reacted: “Man is spreading love 😎”

Watch the video here