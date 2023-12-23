The Enugu State Police Command reported the arrest of an individual in possession and circulation of counterfeit naira notes within Enugu Metropolis.

According to DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s spokesperson, Police operatives from Awkunanaw Division acting on a tip-off apprehended Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, 37, at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu, on December 19 around 6:00 pm.

The suspect was found with suspected counterfeit N1000 Nigerian Naira notes, amounting to N362,000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual admitted to using the fake currency to make purchases of low-value items, obtaining change in genuine smaller denominations.

Ndukwe stated that the suspect will face prosecution after the completion of ongoing investigations. Once the investigations are concluded, he will be arraigned in court and held accountable accordingly for his actions.